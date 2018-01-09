FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea says to send senior officials, athletes to Olympics - South Korea
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 4:38 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea says to send senior officials, athletes to Olympics - South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said during rare talks with the South it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, a senior South Korean official said on Tuesday.

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on a high-level talks between the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom, in Seoul, South Korea, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Seoul proposed inter-Korean military talks to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula and a reunion of family members in time for February’s Lunar New Year holiday, said South Korea’s vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung.

South Korea also proposed that athletes from the two Koreas march together at the Games’ opening ceremony and other joint activities between the two nations during the Games, Chun told reporters outside the first formal talks between North and South Korea in more than two years.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.