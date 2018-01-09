FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea says nuclear programme talks would dent inter-Korean ties
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

North Korea says nuclear programme talks would dent inter-Korean ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The discussion of North Korea’s nuclear programme and its weapons arsenal, which is solely aimed at the United States, would negatively impact inter-Korean ties, a North Korean official said on Tuesday while finishing up talks with the South.

“North Korea’s weapons are only aimed at the United States, not our brethren, China or Russia,” said Ri Son Gwon, head of North Korea’s delegation at the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years.

Ri added that Pyongyang’s nuclear programme was not an issue between North and South Korea.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; editing by John Stonestreet; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
