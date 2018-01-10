FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean Olympics representative arrives at IOC headquarters
January 10, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated a day ago

North Korean Olympics representative arrives at IOC headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - North Korea’s representative on the International Olympic Committee arrived at IOC headquarters on Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang said it would send a large delegation to next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Chang Ung, North Korea's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, arrives at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean IOC member Chang Ung arrived alone carrying a folder of papers and entered the IOC building in Lausanne without speaking to journalists, a Reuters witness said. An IOC spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; writing by Tom Miles; editing by Mark Heinrich

