North Korea's orchestra to perform during Olympics - South Korean ministry
January 15, 2018 / 10:44 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea's orchestra to perform during Olympics - South Korean ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has agreed to send an orchestra of 140 members to perform during the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the South Korean government said on Monday.

An agreement on the orchestra was reached during talks at the border truce village of Panmunjom, with the orchestra to stage performances in the capital, Seoul, and at Gangneung, near Pyeongchang, where the Games will take place, the South’s Unification Ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel

