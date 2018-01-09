FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to announce delegation to Pyeongchang Winter Games soon - NSC spokesperson
January 9, 2018 / 4:01 PM / a day ago

Trump to announce delegation to Pyeongchang Winter Games soon - NSC spokesperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea soon, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday, after North Korea said it would send a team to the Games next month.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea during an opioid-related briefing at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“President Trump has committed to sending a high-level United States delegation to the Winter Olympics and looks forward to announcing the delegation soon,” the spokesperson said. “North Korean participation is an opportunity for the regime to see the value of ending its international isolation by denuclearising.”

