FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea says IOC is considering South Korea's proposal for united women's hockey team: Yonhap
Sections
Featured
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
Brexit vote may be reversed, says Farage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 13, 2018 / 4:01 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea says IOC is considering South Korea's proposal for united women's hockey team: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s International Olympics Committee (IOC) official said it is considering South Korea’s proposal for a united female hockey team, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

South Korea’s unification ministry and sports and tourism ministry both said they have no knowledge of the matter.

A senior South Korean official said on Friday that Seoul is seeking to form a joint women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South.

Reporting by Dahee Kim & Heekyong Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.