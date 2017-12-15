Mattis says North Korean ICBM not yet a 'capable threat' against U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that even as an analysis continued on North Korea’s most recent missile test, he did not believe its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was a capable threat against the United States.

U.S. Secretary for Defense, Jim Mattis, sits opposite Britain's Secretary of State for Defence, Gavin Williamson, before a meeting at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in central London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“It has not yet shown to be a capable threat against us right now ... we’re still doing the forensics analysis,” Mattis said.

Last month, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of ICBM that could reach all of the U.S. mainland.