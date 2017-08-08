Trump urges countries to be 'tough and decisive' towards North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks up while hosting a House and Senate leadership lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised other nations for addressing North Korea’s missile programme, days after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang over two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

“After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. The council passed the U.S.-drafted resolution on North Korea on Saturday.