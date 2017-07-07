FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Engie brings Norway's Gjoea oil, gas field back on stream
#Business News
July 7, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a month ago

Engie brings Norway's Gjoea oil, gas field back on stream

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower June 1, 2017 at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France.Charles Platiau

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Gjoea oil and gas field is back in production and is expected to ramp up to full production by July 9, a spokeswoman for operator Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Friday.

The field was shut on June 21 following a gas leak.

Normal daily output is 30,000 barrels of oil and 19 million standard cubic meters of natural gas, Engie said.

Inspections revealed welding deficiencies in the pump where the leak occurred and in six other condensate pumps, Engie said, adding these had been repaired and the pumps were back in service.

"In connection with the shutdown caused by the leak, we identified incorrect functioning on some valves in the emergency shutdown system. These malfunctions have now been rectified," the company said.

The incident is under investigated by Engie itself and by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, the oil safety watchdog.

Engie holds a 30-percent stake in the field, while Norwegian state firm Petoro holds 30 percent, BASF (BASFn.DE) unit Wintershall [WINT.UL] holds 20 percent, Shell (RDSa.L) owns 12 percent and DEA has an 8-percent stake.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Kariagiannopoulos and Gwladys Fouche

