OSLO (Reuters) - The outage at Ireland’s Corrib gas field is expected to end on Wednesday at 0800 GMT, Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Corrib field’s output, which has been reduced by 9.9 million cubic metres per day since Sept. 22, will be reduced by just 6.0 million cubic metres during ramp-up on Wednesday, it added.