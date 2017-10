FILE PHOTO - Norwegian oil company's Statoil logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Statoil’s gas output will be reduced by 5.8 million cubic metres per day from Oct. 12 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) until Oct. 14 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT), the company said on Wednesday.

“Decreased field availability” was the cause of the reduction, the firm said in a message without specifying which field would experience an outage.