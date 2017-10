FILE PHOTO: Norwegian oil company's Statoil logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) said on its website on Friday that an ongoing reduction in the output of Ireland’s Corrib gas field was extended to Oct. 1 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) from Sept. 30 at 0600 CET.

The Corrib field’s output will still be reduced by 9.9 million cubic metres per day. Statoil did not say why the outage was extended.