Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund, Unicef set up children's rights network

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1-trillion (752.22 billion pounds) sovereign wealth fund and Unicef have established a network to strengthen children’s rights in the garment and footwear industry, the fund said on Friday.

A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“The network will facilitate dialogue, exchange experience of children’s rights efforts, and work to increase awareness and acceptance of children’s rights”, it said.

More than ten companies in which the fund has holdings will attend the first network event in Geneva on Nov. 27, and the plan is to hold three workshops over the next two years, as well as quarterly meetings.