Oman oil minister - confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Oman’s oil minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi, said on Monday that he is confident there will be an agreement among global oil producers later this month to extend output cuts.

FILE PHOTO - Oman Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy shakes hand with a representive of Kuwait Oil Company during OPEC 2nd Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Oman’s current production is 968,000 barrels per day and the country is abiding by its quota, he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC and other non-OPEC producers will meet on Nov. 30 in Vienna to decide on oil output policy.