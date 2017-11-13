FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman oil minister - confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts
Sections
Featured
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Sport
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
Entertainment
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

Oman oil minister - confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Oman’s oil minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi, said on Monday that he is confident there will be an agreement among global oil producers later this month to extend output cuts.

FILE PHOTO - Oman Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy shakes hand with a representive of Kuwait Oil Company during OPEC 2nd Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Oman’s current production is 968,000 barrels per day and the country is abiding by its quota, he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC and other non-OPEC producers will meet on Nov. 30 in Vienna to decide on oil output policy.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.