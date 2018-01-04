UK safety regulator investigating Forties pipeline outage

LONDON (Reuters) - A British safety regulator said on Thursday it is investigating the circumstances that led to a three-week outage of a major North Sea pipeline in December.

The Health and Safety Executive said in a statement it had carried out inspections during the repairs of Ineos’ 450,000 barrels per day Forties Pipeline which was shut down on Dec. 11 following the discovery of a hairline crack.

The inspectors “were satisfied that Ineos had carried out the work safely and to appropriate standards,” it said.

“HSE’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is on-going.”

Forties plays an important role in the global market as it is the biggest of the five North Sea crude streams underpinning Brent, a benchmark used for oil trading in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.