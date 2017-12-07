FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Forties oil pipeline cuts flow after leak, Kinneil issue
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

UK Forties oil pipeline cuts flow after leak, Kinneil issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil flow along the UK’s Forties oil pipeline which carries the crude that usually sets the global Brent benchmark has been reduced after a leak was detected and by a separate issue at its Kinneil plant, pipeline operator Ineos said.

The size of the flow reduction was not immediately clear. A trade source said, however, that it was not large and loadings of Forties crude had not been affected.

“The operational pressure of the pipeline had been marginally reduced. However, rates were reduced mainly because of the issue at Kinneil, which is now restarting,” Richard Longden of Ineos said via email.

Ineos said in a statement earlier on Thursday it was repairing the pipeline and that its Kinneil plant was flaring gas as a result of being re-started.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.