North Sea Ekofisk crude supply to hold steady in January
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 3:03 PM / a day ago

North Sea Ekofisk crude supply to hold steady in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Supply of North Sea Ekofisk crude oil will hold at 232,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, unchanged from December but down 14 percent year-on-year, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The January loading programme comprises 12 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each, compared with 12 cargoes in December.

Supply of Ekofisk was 271,000 bpd in January 2017, according to Reuters data.

Ekofisk is a light, sweet crude and one of the four North Sea grades, along with Forties, Brent and Oseberg, that are used to set the key dated Brent benchmark for global oil trading.

Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
