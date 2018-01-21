UAE energy minister says expects rebound of shale oil supply

MUSCAT (Reuters) - The UAE’s energy minister said on Sunday that he expected a rebound of shale oil supply and that OPEC producers were not underestimating its impact.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the joint ministerial committee, Suhail al-Mazroui also said he expected compliance levels in December with the agreement to be good.

(This story removes reference in para 2 that the agreement was made in December)