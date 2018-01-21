FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

UAE energy minister says expects rebound of shale oil supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - The UAE’s energy minister said on Sunday that he expected a rebound of shale oil supply and that OPEC producers were not underestimating its impact.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the joint ministerial committee, Suhail al-Mazroui also said he expected compliance levels in December with the agreement to be good.

(This story removes reference in para 2 that the agreement was made in December)

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Tom Arnold

