OPEC+ ministers ready to extend output deal if needed: Russia's Novak
October 4, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 15 days

OPEC+ ministers ready to extend output deal if needed: Russia's Novak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is seen on a camera screen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Energy ministers from OPEC member states and other oil producing countries agreed at a meeting in Moscow that they are ready to extend a global deal on cutting oil output if that is necessary, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

“We discussed it with colleagues who are present here,” Novak said of a gathering in Moscow attended by several OPEC energy ministers, among others.

“They are also ready, in the case of necessity, to secure an extension of the deal.”

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

