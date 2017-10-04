FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says OPEC ready to do everything needed for market stability
October 4, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 15 days ago

Iran says OPEC ready to do everything needed for market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday it is his understanding that all OPEC members want to do everything necessary to stabilise oil markets.

Asked by reporters in Moscow whether an oil production-cutting deal should be extended beyond March, he said:

“We have not discussed with each other in this regard. But it seems that all the OPEC members believe that to make stability on the market ... it’s my sense that all are ready to do everything needed for this situation.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dale Hudson

