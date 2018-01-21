FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Kuwait oil minister says not discussing exit strategy from supply cuts at Sunday meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said that a joint oil ministerial monitoring meeting on Sunday would not discuss an exit strategy from current supply cuts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Bakheet al-Rashidi said any discussion related to current agreement on cuts will done be in a meeting in June.

OPEC, supported by Russia and other non-members, began to reduce output a year ago to remove an oil glut built up in the previous two years.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan in Muscat; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar

