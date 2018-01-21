Kuwait oil minister says not discussing exit strategy from supply cuts at Sunday meeting

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said that a joint oil ministerial monitoring meeting on Sunday would not discuss an exit strategy from current supply cuts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Bakheet al-Rashidi said any discussion related to current agreement on cuts will done be in a meeting in June.

OPEC, supported by Russia and other non-members, began to reduce output a year ago to remove an oil glut built up in the previous two years.