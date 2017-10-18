FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC, Russia likely to extend output cut deal - Total CEO
October 18, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 days ago

OPEC, Russia likely to extend output cut deal - Total CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and top oil producers are likely to extend a deal to curb output as Russia and Saudi Aramco agree on the need to support the market, the chief executive of Total (TOTF.PA) said on Wednesday

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Saudi Arabia and Russia have really embarked on this strategy to support the market,” Patrick Pouyanne told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil & Money conference

A visit by the Saudi king to Moscow recently “is a clear signal (that) it is in the interest of both countries to support the market ... I will not be surprised to see the extension,” he said.

OPEC and several non-OPEC producers agreed late last year on a six-month deal from January to reduce production in order to tackle a global supply glut. The deal has been extended until March 2018.

Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman

