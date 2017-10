The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An extra 10 to 12 oil-producing countries have been invited to join an OPEC-led output cut aimed at getting rid of a supply glut, Venezuela’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

Eulogio del Pino, speaking on a visit to Moscow, said the invited countries were in South America and Africa.

The OPEC-led supply cut at present covers 24 countries.