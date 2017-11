VIENNA (Reuters) - Countries that are part of the OPEC and non-OPEC cut agreement are in talks on the continuation of pact beyond March 2018, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in Vienna on Tuesday.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“Discussions are ongoing at the moment among all participating countries on the duration, the phase of the duration of the supply adjustment beyond March,” he said.