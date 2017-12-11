FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco to cut January oil exports to Asia, keep Europe, U.S. steady
December 11, 2017 / 8:41 AM / a day ago

Saudi Aramco to cut January oil exports to Asia, keep Europe, U.S. steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco plans to reduce its January crude oil shipments to Asia by more than 100,000 barrels per day from December, while keeping its exports to the United States and Europe steady, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“For January 2018, Saudi Aramco is keeping supply steady to all regions at 2017 lows,” the ministry said.

“Aramco will maintain its overall supply levels next month at their recent low levels.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, plans to maintain its crude oil shipments in January at 6.9 million barrels per day, an industry source familiar with the kingdom’s exports plans told Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

