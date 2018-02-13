Alpine skiing - Hirscher heading for gold in men's combined

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Austria’s Marcel Hirscher is on the brink of winning an Olympic gold medal in the men’s Alpine combined at the Pyeongchang Winter Games after cementing top spot with the top 30 skiers having completed the race.

Hirscher, who has won the last six World Cup overall season titles but has just one Olympic silver, led by 0.23 seconds from France’s Alexis Pinturault and with Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the bronze medal position.