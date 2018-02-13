FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 7:11 AM / a day ago

Alpine skiing - Hirscher heading for gold in men's combined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Austria’s Marcel Hirscher is on the brink of winning an Olympic gold medal in the men’s Alpine combined at the Pyeongchang Winter Games after cementing top spot with the top 30 skiers having completed the race.

Hirscher, who has won the last six World Cup overall season titles but has just one Olympic silver, led by 0.23 seconds from France’s Alexis Pinturault and with Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the bronze medal position.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford

