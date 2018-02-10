Olympics - Winds close Jeongseon slope hours ahead of men's downhill

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The prospects of the men’s Olympic downhill being run as scheduled looked slim on Sunday morning when the Jeongseon Alpine Centre was closed because of high winds a few hours before the scheduled start.

Gusting winds of up to 39 knots (72 kilometres per hour) have been forecast for Sunday and race organisers said teams and media should wait for further information before attempting to reach the venue.

The race is scheduled to get underway at 11 am local time (0200 GMT) but organisers have had contingency plans in place for several days in case the forecast winds forced a postponement.

Chief race director Markus Waldner has already said that if the race cannot be run it will be moved to Monday, weather permitting.

Disruption to the Alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics is not unusual and it is a rare Games where some re-jigging of the schedule is not necessary.