PYEONGCHANG (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin was set to take the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday, with all the top 30 having completed the second run and a huge gap separating them from everyone else in the field.

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel was on course for the silver, and Italy’s Federica Brignone the bronze.