Pyeongchang winds return to delay women's super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The high winds which wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule at Pyeongchang Olympics earlier this week returned on Saturday to delay the women’s super-G race.

Organisers said high winds at the top of the gondola that transports skiers to the top of the Jeongseon piste had forced a delay of one-hour with the race now scheduled to get underway at noon local time (0300 GMT).

Three of the first four races in the Alpine programme were postponed after winds gusting up to 72 kilometres per hour closed the gondolas and made conditions unsafe for skiers from Sunday to Wednesday.