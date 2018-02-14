Women's 15 km biathlon postponed due to high winds

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The high winds buffeting Pyeongchang have caused plenty of headaches for organisers with a number of Alpine skiing races already postponed and the women’s 15km individual biathlon became the latest to fall victim to bad weather on Wednesday.

German Laura Dahlmeier will be aiming to take her personal haul of gold medals in Pyeongchang to three when the event gets underway a day later than scheduled after it was put back until 5:15 p.m. (0815 GMT) on Thursday.