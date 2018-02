PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada’s Justin Kripps and Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won gold medals after a dead-heat in the men’s Olympic two-man bobsleigh on Monday.

Kripps and four-times world champion Friedrich both finished with identical times of three minutes 16.86 seconds. Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis took bronze.

It was the first dead-heat in the Olympic two-man bobsleigh competition since Nagano in 1998.