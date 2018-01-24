FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 1:23 AM / a day ago

Japan's Abe - Want to convey stance on 'comfort women' accord to South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he wanted to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to convey Japan’s stance on the two countries’ 2015 agreement on “comfort women”, confirming his plans to attend the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.

“I want to hold a summit meeting to firmly convey Japan’s stance on the agreement over the ‘comfort women’ issue,” Abe told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence.

“I also want to drive home the need for strong collaboration between Japan, South Korea and the United States to counter the North Korean threat, and to maintain the maximum level of pressure (against Pyongyang),” he added.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

