Slovenia ice hockey player Jeglic fails doping test, to leave Games - CAS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has tested positive for a banned substance and been suspended for the remainder of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.

Jeglic, who tested positive for fenoterol, has accepted the anti-doping rule violation and will leave the Olympics within 24 hours, CAS said.

Fenoterol can be taken for asthma as it facilitates breathing by opening up the airways.

Jeglic, who scored Slovenia’s shootout winner against Slovakia on Saturday, failed an in-competition test and the final decision on his sanction will come after the Games.

Feb 17, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; Slovenia forward Ziga Jeglic (8) moves the puck against Slovakia defenseman Ivan Baranka (7) in men's ice hockey group B play during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old has played his entire career in Europe and has been competing in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League for the past four seasons.

“I take the mentioned drug due to asthma under medical advice. It has been prescribed to me after testing for respiratory problems in Slovakia in 2017,” Jeglic said in a statement.

Feb 17, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; Slovenia forward Ziga Jeglic (8) scores a goal against Slovakia goaltender Branislav Konrad (42) in a shoot out in men's ice hockey group B play during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

”Unfortunately, I forgot to declare it as a therapeutical exception. I have overlooked the difference between comparable drugs, which are allowed and would enable me to use it for my respiratory problems during the Olympics.

“I apologise for my negligence to all the persons involved, and I accept the further anti-doping procedures.”

The case is the third positive test at the Pyeongchang Games following a Japanese reserve speed skater and Russia’s bronze medal-winning curler Alexander Krushelnitsky.