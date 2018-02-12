Figure skating - Canada revised team plan after Sochi letdown: Moir

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada, who won gold in the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday, changed their approach after a disappointing silver medal at the Sochi Games, ice dancer Scott Moir said.

Introduced at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the team event gives skaters the chance of another medal alongside their individual events.

“We’re really proud of ourselves because we weren’t happy with our approach in Sochi,” Moir told a news conference.

“We felt like we were too casual. We were using it more as a simulation.”

Upset by the colour of their Sochi medal, the Canadian skaters returned home and embarked on a four-year plan.

“We wanted to win the team event in 2018,” the 30-year-old Moir said. “We believed in ourselves and talked about it as a team. We really wanted to make sure we got this gold.”

Moir said one of the problems in Sochi had been the absence of a specific goal for the event.

“None of us knew what we wanted out of that event,” he said. “This time it was completely different. So I tried to reach out as much as I can, remind the team that our goal was to win.”

Canada moved into first place after a stunning free skate by Gabrielle Daleman, with Moir and his partner Tessa Virtue still to compete.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia took silver after a spectacular performance by 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, the European champion, and the United States came away with the bronze.

Moir said Canada had won thanks to the support team members had showed each other going into the Olympics.

“In a sport where you feel so alone usually, it’s super important (to have team support),” Moir says. “That kind of became our motto: being there for each other.”