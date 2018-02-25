Russian ice hockey gold medallists sing national anthem

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Russian gold-medallist ice hockey players sang their national anthem during the medal ceremony on Sunday after victory in the final over Germany, despite competing at the Pyeongchang Winter Games as neutral athletes.

The players sang the anthem over the sound of the Olympic anthem at the Gangneung Hockey Centre arena.

As neutral athletes, they were barred from having their flag raised or anthem played at the medal ceremony.