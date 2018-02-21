Ice hockey - Germany stun Sweden to gain seat at semis

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Germany shocked top-seeded Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday, beating the Swedes for the first time ever in Olympic play and booking a spot in the semi-final round of the men’s ice hockey tournament.

Patrick Reimer scored the game winner a minute and a half into the extra period.

The win means that Germany will contend for a medal which would be their first in more than four decades.

Sweden had beaten Germany 1-0 in the preliminary round last week.

Since German unification in 1990, the Germans have never beaten Sweden in Olympic play, going 0-5. Even before that, the best result a German national team had earned against the Swedes in the Olympics was a 1-1 tie in 1984 at Sarajevo. East Germany were also winless, with a 0-1 record.

The last time a German team won a medal at the Olympics was 1976 in Innsbruck, Austria, when they won bronze.

Germany will take on Canada in the semi-finals.