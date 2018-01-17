FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

Koreas to form unified ice hockey team, march together in Winter Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two Koreas agreed during rare talks on Wednesday to form a combined women’s ice hockey team to take part in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, and march together under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony, a joint statement released by Seoul’s unification ministry said.

North Korea will send a 550-member delegation of about 550, including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo players for a demonstration, the statement said.

The delegation is scheduled to begin arriving in South Korea on Jan. 25, the statement said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Toby Chopra

