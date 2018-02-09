U.N. chief met briefly with North Korean president in South Korea - U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met briefly with North Korea’s ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam while attending the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

“He did have a brief exchange with President Kim in which he once more reiterated ... that his expectation and hope is that all parties will use dialogue to achieve a peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.