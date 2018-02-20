North Korean official says may be possible to co-host Asian Games with South Korea - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea may be able to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with South Korea and make the North’s Masikryong ski resort available for the Games, a North Korean official said on Tuesday according to the South’s Yonhap news agency.

Chang Ung, North Korea’s representative on the International Olympic Committee, made the comments a few days after a South Korean provincial governor said Gangwon province, host for the current 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, was considering a proposal to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games.

The host city for the 2021 event has not been decided yet.