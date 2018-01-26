FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 3:33 AM / 4 days ago

South Korea says North Korea may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Unification Minister said on Friday that North Korea may stage a “threatening” military parade to mark its new military anniversary on Feb. 8, the day before the start of the Winter Olympics, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it would celebrate the founding of its military on Feb. 8, which is typically marked with a large military parade.

Minister Cho Myoung-gyun said in a lecture in Seoul that the North is preparing an anniversary event in Pyongyang involving “large-scale” military forces and weapons, Yonhap said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Michael Perry

