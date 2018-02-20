Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day 11

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Following are memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday:

“That’s the funny thing about the Olympics, if you do the work right you’ve gained all that stuff in your personal life before you even come to the Olympics. We wanted to make sure we’ve committed to the performances and didn’t fall asleep at the wheel.” - Canada’s Scott Moir on coming out of retirement to win the ice dance Olympic gold with compatriot Tessa Virtue for the second time.

Heinz Haemmerle, or "Magic Heinzi" as US skier Lindsey Vonn calls her Austrian-born ski technician, is reflected in the ski goggles of the world's most successful skiing woman before the start of Vonn's third Olympic Downhill training run at the Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Hopefully, we win a medal and it will more bragging rights at home.” - U.S. ice hockey player Ryan Donato on how another goal would give him five for the tournament, one more than father Ted scored at the 1992 Albertville Games.

“There is really no reason to be nervous or think about pressure or expectation because either I win or I lose. If I am nervous I am going to lose anyway, so what’s the point.” - American skier Lindsey Vonn on being considered as the favourite to win Wednesday’s women downhill race.

“It’s going to be the ninth Olympics for our family. I just want to go out and enjoy it. I don’t want to take the pressure of anything really. I know my family will be proud.” - Finnish figure skater Emmi Peltonen on making her Olympic debut as the third generation of her family to compete at a Winter Games. Her father Ville and grandfather Esa represented the country in ice hockey.