Russia Olympic body to support neutral Russian athletes at Winter Games

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will support Russian athletes who choose to compete in next year’s Winter Games in South Korea, ROC President Alexander Zhukov said on Tuesday.

President of Russia's Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov is seen before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week banned Russia from the Games, due to take place in Pyeongchang in February, for what it called “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system. It left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals.

An ROC official said on Monday most Russian athletes still wanted to attend, even as neutrals. Zhukov said the ROC would do its best to help Russian athletes competing at the Games and would be holding serious talks with the IOC in the near future to discuss the arrangement.