Russian Foreign Ministry - 'We will survive Olympic ban'
December 5, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry - 'We will survive Olympic ban'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday Russia would not be rattled by the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to ban it from the upcoming winter Olympics and would survive the ordeal.

It was responding after the IOC said on Tuesday that Russia had been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system.

“We can never be knocked down,” Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, wrote on social media. “Not by a world war, not by the collapse of the Soviet Union, not by sanctions. We take it and we survive.”

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn

