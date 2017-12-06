FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin - I never demanded victory at Sochi Olympics
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 3:43 PM / in 16 hours

Russia's Putin - I never demanded victory at Sochi Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had never instructed his officials to deliver victory for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia, November 23, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Evidence of doping by Russian competitors at the Sochi games led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian team from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Putin said on Wednesday there were many questions about the IOC’s decision, but that it would be up to every Russian sportsperson to decide if they participate as neutral competitors.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.