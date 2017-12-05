FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian state television will not broadcast Olympics without national team - Ifax
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2017 / 7:15 PM / in a day

Russian state television will not broadcast Olympics without national team - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state television holding VGTRK said on Tuesday it would not broadcast the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the absence of Russia’s national team, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Games after a prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia.”

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.