MOSCOW (Reuters) - The President of Russia’s Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, said on Tuesday that Russian athletes will appeal the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), R-Sport news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) chief Alexander Zhukov attends a news conference ahead of Russian Olympic team departure to Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov