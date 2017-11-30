FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM says doping allegations part of new anti-Russian campaign
November 30, 2017 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Russian PM says doping allegations part of new anti-Russian campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday allegations that Russian athletes used doping during the 2014 Sochi Olympics were “political manipulations” in a new anti-Russian campaign.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev talks during a meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“That (Sochi Olympics) was a brilliant victory and no foreign forces can make us believe the opposite ... This angle has become a cornerstone of the political campaign against Russia,” Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live.

The International Olympic Committee is re-testing all Russian athletes’ samples from the event after Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s discredited anti-doping laboratory, blew the whistle on what he said was a state-sponsored doping programme.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

