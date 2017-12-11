FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three more Russian athletes file doping appeals - sport court
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

Three more Russian athletes file doping appeals - sport court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday three more Russian athletes -- champion biathlete Olga Zaytseva and cross country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko -- have appealed against doping bans levied by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Olga Zaytseva of Russia wins the women's 400m heat at the European athletics championships in Gothenburg August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The appeals by Zaytseva, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and the other two athletes add to those lodged last week by 22 Russian athletes who had been banned for life by the IOC for doping offences at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

