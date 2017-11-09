FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC bans four Russian cross-country skiers over doping
November 9, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

IOC bans four Russian cross-country skiers over doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee banned four Russian cross-country skiers from future Games after finding on Thursday that they violated anti-doping rules at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“As a result, the four Russian cross country skiers Yuliia Ivanova, Alexey Petukhov, Evgeniya Shapovalova and Sochi 2014 three-time silver medallist Maksim Vylegzhanin have been sanctioned,” the IOC said in a statement, stripping Vylegzhanin of his medals. An unnamed fifth athlete escaped punishment.

Russia’s cross-country federation had announced the bans earlier.

Reporting by John Miller and Michael Shields

