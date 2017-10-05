FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French group Orange eyes growth from cybersecurity businesses
#Business News
October 5, 2017 / 6:42 PM / in 13 days

French group Orange eyes growth from cybersecurity businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French telecoms group Orange is seen at the entrance of the Cyberdefense division headquarters at Nanterre, France, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA) expects growth from cybersecurity services and aims to recruit 1,000 staff in this area by 2020, France’s biggest telecoms group said on Thursday.

Michel Van Den Berghe, head of the Orange Cyberdefense division, told reporters that Orange aimed to generate 350 million euros (£312.25 million) from cybersecurity services by 2020, up from 250 million euros at present.

Governments and corporations around the world are looking at ways to better protect themselves against computer hackers amid concerns over electoral campaigns, the day-to-day running of businesses and risks posed to national security.

In June, a cyber attack wreaked havoc around the globe, crippling thousands of computers, disrupting operations at ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting production at a chocolate factory in Australia.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely

